Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
April 20 2021 6:05am
05:39

DSU (Dal Student Union) plans “Reject the Fees Rally”

We chat with Madeleine Stinson, President of the Dal Student Union to find out more about a rally planned for Tuesday in response to increased tuition fees.

Advertisement

Video Home