The Morning Show
April 19 2021 2:02pm
08:47

‘Top Chef Canada’ hosts reveal what fans can expect for Season 9

‘Top Chef Canada’ hosts Eden Grinshpan and Chef Mark McEwan talk about Season 9 and what fans can expect from the diverse range of contestants.

