The Morning Show April 19 2021 2:02pm 08:47 ‘Top Chef Canada’ hosts reveal what fans can expect for Season 9 ‘Top Chef Canada’ hosts Eden Grinshpan and Chef Mark McEwan talk about Season 9 and what fans can expect from the diverse range of contestants. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7769733/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7769733/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?