Hiking Manitoba April 19 2021 11:55am 04:18 Hiking safety "We talk about three Ts. Which is trip planning, training, and taking the essentials." With people getting outside and hitting the trails in Manitoba, Randy Antonio from @AdventureSmart shares some safety reminders.