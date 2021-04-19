Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 19 2021 9:05am
04:30

Segal Centre welcomes back live audiences

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts welcomes back audiences with their latest production, Every Brilliant Thing. Global’s Laura Casella has a preview.

