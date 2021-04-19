Lifestyle April 19 2021 8:45am 04:28 Get Gardening: Picking the right planter In this episode of Get Gardening, Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans visits Carla Hrycyna at St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre to learn how to pick the right planter. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7768734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7768734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?