COVID-19: Feds coordinating sending health-care staff from provinces to Ontario amid surge in cases, hospitalizations
Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said on Sunday that the federal government is coordinating efforts with Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia to mobilize additional health-care staff to help frontline workers in Ontario amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He also said the federal government has offered to cover all the costs and can coordinate with the military to move health care staff to the province.