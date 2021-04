I.O., one of hundreds of parrots rescued when the World Parrot Rescue closed in 2016, found his forever home thanks to a North Vancouver resident. He survived thanks to the work of Dr. Anne Mcdonald of the Night Owl Bird Hospital and now supporters are raising money to pay $2 million in vet bills.

Go Fund Me page

https://www.gofundme.com/f/2a39e?qid=72423c2b6277270e45ce3bf9ba68c6e8