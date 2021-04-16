Global News Hour at 6 BC April 16 2021 8:20pm 02:01 B.C. reaction to drastic new COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Ontario, the government is imposing the most drastic measures yet. Aaron McArthur has the details, and the reaction here in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7765219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7765219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?