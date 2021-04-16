Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 16 2021 8:20pm
02:01

B.C. reaction to drastic new COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Ontario, the government is imposing the most drastic measures yet. Aaron McArthur has the details, and the reaction here in B.C.

Advertisement

Video Home