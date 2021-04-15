Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 15 2021 10:36pm 02:47 Alberta offers walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, identifies 1,646 new cases Alberta Health identified 1,646 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday. Julia Wong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7762280/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7762280/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?