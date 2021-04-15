Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 15 2021 10:36pm
02:47

Alberta offers walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination, identifies 1,646 new cases

Alberta Health identified 1,646 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday. Julia Wong reports.

