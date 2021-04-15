Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 15 2021 9:46pm
02:51

Grocery prices in B.C. expected to keep climbing

he already-high prices being paid by Canadian families to put food on the table are expected to keep climbing over the coming months. Consumer Matter reporter Anne Drewa has the details.

