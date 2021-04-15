Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
April 15 2021 9:17pm
01:18

Premier Jason Kenney describes Alberta birthday party COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney claimed, for a second time in a week, that a COVID-19 outbreak at a children’s birthday party led to spread in the community of Athabasca.

