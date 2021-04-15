‘Education is in my blood’: Former hockey player reinvents himself with multiple teaching degrees
Sherwood Park hockey player Jonathan Filewich was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins and while he was toiling in the minors, he would bring his books on the bus as he took some university courses. When his hockey career concluded, he attained two bachelors degrees and two masters degrees in Education. He’s living and teaching in Souris, MB, where he was nominated for the Pro Players Association – Most Valuable Teacher award.