Global News Morning BC
April 15 2021 10:22am
03:18

Surrey RCMP hand out nearly $17,000 in COVID fines in one week

Sgt. Elenore Sturko talks about how Surrey RCMP is cracking down on people and businesses violating COVID-19 public health measures.

