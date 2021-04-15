Economy April 15 2021 10:36am 02:39 Market and Business Report April 15 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about the rally in this weeks’ markets, how Coinbase did on their first day of trading, and updates us both Shaw and Pepsi stock prices. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759705/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759705/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?