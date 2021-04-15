Menu

Economy
April 15 2021 10:36am
02:39

Market and Business Report April 15 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about the rally in this weeks’ markets, how Coinbase did on their first day of trading, and updates us both Shaw and Pepsi stock prices.

