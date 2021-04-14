Menu

News
April 14 2021 12:33pm
02:13

Risk of blood clots 30,000 times higher with COVID-19 than with the vaccine: Doctors

Your risk of getting a blood clot from the COVID-19 vaccine is about 30,000 times lower than the risk of getting a blood clot from COVID-19 itself.

