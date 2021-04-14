Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 14 2021 6:41am
06:23

Man Cycling and Piping Across NS for Hospice Halifax

Rob Hyslop recently lost his mother to cancer and, to honour her, and raise money for Hospice Halifax, he’s biking and piping 2500 km across Nova Scotia.

