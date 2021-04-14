Global News Morning Halifax April 14 2021 6:41am 06:23 Man Cycling and Piping Across NS for Hospice Halifax Rob Hyslop recently lost his mother to cancer and, to honour her, and raise money for Hospice Halifax, he’s biking and piping 2500 km across Nova Scotia. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7756926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?