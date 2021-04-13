Menu

Canada
April 13 2021 5:35pm
02:01

Looming Quebec strike pits parents against school boards

Teachers represented by two unions will hold a one-day strike overnight starting at just after midnight until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the teachers, the goal was to put pressure on the employer without too much disruption to the school day. On Monday, some school boards and service centres announced that learning would be moved online on Wednesday, a decision the teachers call “a slap in the face”. Global’s Phil Carpenter explains.

