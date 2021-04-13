Looming Quebec strike pits parents against school boards
Teachers represented by two unions will hold a one-day strike overnight starting at just after midnight until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the teachers, the goal was to put pressure on the employer without too much disruption to the school day. On Monday, some school boards and service centres announced that learning would be moved online on Wednesday, a decision the teachers call “a slap in the face”. Global’s Phil Carpenter explains.