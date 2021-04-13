Menu

Canada
April 13 2021 4:21pm
02:09

Portapique woman leans on her art to help cope with depression

A woman who lost three friends during the April 2020 tragedy in Nova Scotia says she’s still battling depression and focusing on her art to help her cope. Alexa MacLean has more.

