Canada April 13 2021 4:21pm 02:09 Portapique woman leans on her art to help cope with depression A woman who lost three friends during the April 2020 tragedy in Nova Scotia says she’s still battling depression and focusing on her art to help her cope. Alexa MacLean has more. A Nova Scotia painter on how she’s creating a canvas to cope after the mass shooting <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7755924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7755924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?