Help line open for those in need of counselling during mass shooting remembrance

Send this page to someone via email

The province has launched a confidential support line for anyone who needs help as the anniversary of the Nova Scotia shooting spree approaches.

The number is 1-866-885-6540 and is available 24/7, according to the province. It also includes service for the hearing impaired.

“Memories of the tragedy will impact people in many different ways,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a Friday news release, adding that resources are available.

“I encourage anyone who needs mental health or emotional support to use these services. This dedicated line is available every day at any hour. You are not alone.”

The support line, opening Friday, offers professional counselling and referral to community resources for those seeking help.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s conducted through consulting company Morneau Shepell, whose CEO Stephen Liptrap encouraged Nova Scotians to use the free support line.

The residents of Nova Scotia, particularly those affected by the tragic shootings in and around Portapique last year, have shown great strength and resiliency,” said Liptrap in the release.

“Yet the anniversary of a traumatic event can often stir up difficult memories and emotions. We encourage anyone who is struggling through this troubling time to reach out for help through our free, confidential crisis support hotline.

2:16 Meet an antique shop owner providing a space to talk about a Nova Scotia tragedy Meet an antique shop owner providing a space to talk about a Nova Scotia tragedy