Canada
April 13 2021 3:19pm
02:04

Quebec health officials reassure AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe following 1st blood clot report in Canada

When asked about a report of a rare blood clot in a person who had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda reassured Quebecers on Tuesday that the vaccine is still safe. “The risk of having the disease [compared to] the risk of having this complication is very [much] higher in the disease,” said Arruda.

