Global News at 5 Edmonton
April 13 2021 1:38pm
01:50

COVID-19 stress is taking a toll on moms

Mothers are taking on more work and stress during the pandemic and it’s taking a toll on their mental health and well-being. As Kendra Slugoski explains, that is having an impact on the entire family.

