Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 12 2021 9:10pm
01:40

B.C. health officials announce some surgeries to be re-scheduled

Gobal’s Keith Baldrey on why some surgeries in B.C. are going to be delayed, but not because of a lack of beds.

