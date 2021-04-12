Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
April 12 2021 8:31pm
01:37

A terrifying COVID-19 variant experience

A 22-year-old is urging young people to change their perspective on COVID-19 after he contracted one of the variants and says – he was not okay. Global’s Anya Nazeravich has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home