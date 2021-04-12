Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 12 2021 6:34pm
01:49

COVID-19: Ontario schools will not resume in-class learning following April break

Ontario schools will move to virtual learning after the April break amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the province. Erica Vella has parent reaction.

