Global News at 6 Regina
April 12 2021 3:43pm
02:38

Cool conditions linger: April 12 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Cooler temperatures and snow linger for a couple of more days. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, April 12.

