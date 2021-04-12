Menu

Canada
April 12 2021 2:12pm
03:10

Kenney says province on track to start relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in ‘about a month’

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says right now it would be irresponsible to “risk blowing out the healthcare system” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

