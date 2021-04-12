Canada April 12 2021 2:12pm 03:10 Kenney says province on track to start relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in ‘about a month’ Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says right now it would be irresponsible to “risk blowing out the healthcare system” as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7753141/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7753141/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?