Reducing Poverty Canada
April 12 2021 11:20am
03:28

Looking at a basic income in Canada

Following a recent report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, Josh Brandon from Social Planning Council of Winnipeg explains what a basic income is, and how it could reduce poverty in Canada.

