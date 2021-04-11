Menu

Global National
April 11 2021 7:52pm
02:05

Pandemic defiance soars as COVID-19 variants surge in Alberta

As the number of cases connected to COVID-19 variants rise in Alberta, some businesses and religious groups are defying public health orders. Heather Yourex-West reports.

