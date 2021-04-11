Menu

Lifestyle
April 11 2021 7:33pm
Okanagan family honours mom’s memory with fundraiser

A family who is mourning the loss of their mother is honouring her memory by taking on an athletic challenge , hiking and biking the distance from Penticton to Vernon. Sydney Morton reports.

