Lifestyle April 11 2021 7:33pm 01:26 Okanagan family honours mom’s memory with fundraiser A family who is mourning the loss of their mother is honouring her memory by taking on an athletic challenge , hiking and biking the distance from Penticton to Vernon. Sydney Morton reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7751954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7751954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?