Sports April 10 2021 12:00am 01:30 Power play success propels Lethbridge Hurricanes to 6-3 win over Rebels After a last-minute schedule change earlier in the day, the Lethbridge Hurricanes headed to Red Deer to face the Rebels on Friday night. Danica Ferris has the highlights. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7750231/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7750231/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?