Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 9 2021 8:45pm
02:36

Court ruling could impact other murder cases

The court decision in the Gill case could call dozens or even hundreds of other murder cases involving IHIT into question. Jordan Armstrong reports

Advertisement

Video Home