As of April 9, 2021, there has been 109540 total COVID-19 cases in B.C. Today we are sitting at 1262 new cases, 2 new deaths (1495 in total), 332 people currently in hospital, 102 in ICU, 15,673 in self-isolation, and 9574 active cases. We are also at 40,018 vaccinations in B.C. as of Thursday.