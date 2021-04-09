Menu

Antisemitism
April 9 2021 6:16pm
04:15

Saying no to hate

April is Genocide Awareness Month. Heidi Berger, founder of The Foundation for Genocide Education joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the disturbing rise in antisemitism.

