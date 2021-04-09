Canada April 9 2021 4:55pm 02:05 Maritimers react to Prince Philip’s death Maritimers are reacting to prince philip’s death. Some are shocked, while others following his life not so surprised. But how relevant is the Royal Family to our region? Callum Smith has more. Remembering Prince Philip and the trips he made to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7749451/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7749451/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?