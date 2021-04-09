bike paths April 9 2021 1:33pm 02:02 Bixi bikes roll into town for an early spring return Bixi bikes are back on the road, thanks to high demand and unseasonably nice weather. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the details. Bixi bikes hit the road, making an early spring return in Montreal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7748762/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7748762/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?