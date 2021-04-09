All eligible Nova Scotians able to receive 1st COVID-19 dose by mid to late June: Dr. Strang
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said on Friday that all eligible Nova Scotians will now be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-to-late June. He said the science has changed – initially, when the vaccine rollout plan was developed, the first and second doses had to be administered between three to four weeks, but now that could be stretched up to 16 weeks.