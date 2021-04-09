Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 9 2021 11:06am
03:55

Province announces new grant for struggling businesses

The province is handing out some relief to businesses impacted by the recent COVID-19 restrictions. Ravi Kahlon, the BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, shares the details

