Care Homes
April 8 2021 7:30pm
01:34

No active COVID-19 cases in care homes

The WRHA has announced there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Winnipeg long-term care homes. But as Joe Scarpelli reports, there is no celebrating just yet.

