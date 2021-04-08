Houseboat operator must develop COVID safety plan before resuming operations following party that broke public health orders

A houseboat party that broke public health orders in Kelowna has now led to the company temporarily shutting down operations. Over the weekend, party-goers filled a houseboat operated by Kelowna Cruises–appearing to be blatantly ignoring public health orders. The tail end of the shocking event was caught on camera. But despite the evidence, it doesn’t look like any fines will be issued. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.