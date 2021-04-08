Menu

Canada
April 8 2021 6:18pm
01:16

1,429 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta on Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw issues an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

