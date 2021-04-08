Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 8 2021 10:34am
03:51

Saskatoon entrepreneur uses time at home to create jewelry line

Local entrepreneur Jess Tetu used the extra time during the pandemic to create a jewelry line. She tells Global News Morning some of the proceeds will support mental health services.

