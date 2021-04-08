Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
April 8 2021 9:48am
01:36

Saskatchewan commits to creating police watchdog, details unclear

After years of talk, the Saskatchewan government is committing funding in this year’s budget for an independent police oversight body.

Advertisement

Video Home