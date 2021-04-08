Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 8 2021 9:04am
02:59

Next Saskatchewanderer looking forward to promoting the province

Felipe Gomez is the next SaskatcheWanderer. The Saskatoon resident tells Global News Morning some of the spots around the province he’s looking forward to exploring.

Advertisement

Video Home