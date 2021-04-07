Menu

Coronavirus
April 7 2021 7:20pm
01:19

Non-typical COVID-19 symptoms

Manitoba’s chief public health officer is urging people with non-typical COVID-19 symptoms to still get tested. Malika Karim reports on what symptoms you should be looking out for.

