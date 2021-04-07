Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 7 2021 11:37am
03:43

B.C. cities being featured in new ‘Opoly’ board game

A local company is putting a unique spin on the traditional Monopoly board game. Jean Paul Teskey of Outset Media explains.

Advertisement

Video Home