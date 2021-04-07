Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 7 2021 9:03am
01:54

Montreal gyms forced to close

After reopening less than two weeks ago Montreal gyms are now being forced to close once again. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

