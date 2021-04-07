Global News Morning Halifax April 7 2021 6:36am 05:50 Pro Surfer Has Sights Set on Tokyo 2021 Surfing will make its debut in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Team Canada hopeful, Cody Young, will find out at the end of May if he qualifies to compete at the Games. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7742713/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7742713/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?