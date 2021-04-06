Crime April 6 2021 3:48pm 00:32 Video appears to show masked man shooting air pistol at Montreal mosque Video from the Facebook page of Centre Communautaire Islamique Assahaba purportedly shows a man shooting an air pistol at the mosque in Montreal on Monday. Montreal mosque says windows broken after man shot at building with air pistol <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7741431/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7741431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?