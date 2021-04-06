Menu

Crime
April 6 2021 3:48pm
00:32

Video appears to show masked man shooting air pistol at Montreal mosque

Video from the Facebook page of Centre Communautaire Islamique Assahaba purportedly shows a man shooting an air pistol at the mosque in Montreal on Monday.

