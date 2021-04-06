Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 6 2021 8:21am
03:23

COVID-19/variant situation in Quebec

With variants transmission on the rise, what more needs to be done to control the third wave? Demographer Simona Bignami shares her insights with Global’s Laura Casella.

