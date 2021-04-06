Global News Morning Montreal April 6 2021 8:21am 03:23 COVID-19/variant situation in Quebec With variants transmission on the rise, what more needs to be done to control the third wave? Demographer Simona Bignami shares her insights with Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7740364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7740364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?