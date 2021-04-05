Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 5 2021 6:20pm
01:56

Black teen wrongfully arrested by Peel police

A Brampton family is seeking answers after a 17-year-old was wrongfully arrested and had to be sent to hospital. Kamil Karamali reports.

